Guy Gets Invited To A Costume Party, But It Turns Into A Wedding. His Choice Of Costume Gets Him Blocked By The Bride And Groom.
by Trisha Leigh
There are a lot of rules surrounding weddings that not everyone are aware of, but this might be a new one – and I have no idea how anyone would know that ahead of time.
OP was invited to a costume/engagement party for his friend and her fiancee. He asked whether or not there was a theme or any restrictions and was told no, so he decided to go as a corpse bride.
So my friend 20f and I 19m have been friends for a few years and she recently got engaged.
A week ago I got a dm from her for a small costume party she was hosting as a celebration for her getting engaged. I asked if there was a theme and she said there wasn’t. I’m a cosplayer so I had a lot of choices.
I didn’t want to rock up in an anime cosplay, so I thought it would be funny to go to an engagement party as the Corpse Bride.
All was well until they sprung an impromptu wedding on the guests.
I arrived at her house yesterday and everything seemed normal. A few people complemented my costume and I was having a lot of fun.
After ten minutes my friend’s fiancé walked out in a black tuxedo and announced this was actually their wedding. Apparently my friend saw a video of someone doing this and wanted to do the same.
He asked us all to go to the back yard for the ceremony to begin.
Even then, OP realized he might be dressed in poor taste and asked the groom whether or not he should go home and change clothes. The guy said no, don’t worry about it, so OP attended.
I went straight to him. I asked him if I should quickly go home and change my outfit and that I would get back before it started. He told me it was fine since I didn’t know this was the wedding.
I trusted him and followed everyone outside.
He was enjoying the party but he noticed the bride was avoiding him. After he got home he found out why; she was angry at him for ruining the day.
They got married and everything seemed good. The reception was just in their house again so everyone just walked back inside and picked up where they left off. I tried talking to my friend and celebrating with her but she kept making excuses to not talk to me.
I assumed it was just because she was tried from the big day and wanted some alone time. I didn’t bother her after that and the party soon ended.
Apparently he was supposed to realize he wasn’t supposed to wear a wedding dress.
I got home and half an hour passed when my phone started getting notifications. I checked and it was my friend texting me. She was cussing me out and telling me how I ruined her wedding. I was really confused and asked what I did.
That only made her more angry. She told me it was basic knowledge not to wear a wedding dress to a wedding.
OP told her that her husband said it was fine and that caused a rift between the two of them, too.
I reminded her I had no idea it was a wedding and that I asked her now husband if I should change and he said it was fine.
She didn’t respond, but I got a text from her husband. He asked why I would tell her he said it was fine. I told him he said it was fine. Then he said how I should have changed anyways and it’s my fault that the two are now fighting over this.
I’ve tried texting her that I wad sorry and if I had known I wouldn’t have done it. I woke up today and saw her and her husband have blocked me on everything.
So, AITA for not changing out of the wedding dress when I found out it was actually a wedding?
Was OP wrong? Should he have known to wear something else? Let’s get Reddit’s take on this controversial topic!
This is such a bizarre story.
Like, it should have been fun but his friends totally ruined it. Boo.
