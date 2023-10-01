‘Every single time they follow me around.’ Tattooed Guy Talks About How Walmart’s “Floor Walkers” Always Try To See If He’s Stealing
by Laura Lynott
This guy reckons there’s a REAL conspiracy going on down at your local Walmart…
He claims there’s always loads of cars in the car lots at the supermarket giant, because the stores are full of what he calls, ‘Floor walkers’.
Now, these aren’t just any security guards – NO – he claims they are made to look just like your granddad or dad, mom or aunt.
And he claims they follow you around the shop, just to check you aren’t shoplifting.
The dude says when he’s way back in the store, he spots an old guy just hanging around over cookies or baby wipes, when he’s perusing the products too.
This is, he says, making him really uncomfortable and he doesn’t like shopping there as a result.
“It’s called loss prevention,” he said. The ‘walkers’ have a duty to make sure no one is stealing, so Walmart doesn’t make any loss.
“I get it, you need ’em in there so people aren’t stealing – but man if I’m not stealing, you should be able to keep a distance from me…” he said.
“I’ve never stole anything but every single time they follow me around.”
He asked if anyone else went through this and added that it didn’t happen as much, when he had his kids with him.
He believes his tattoos are causing him to get the attention in store!
Here’s the full clip:
@bigbagspenny616
#walmart #floorwalker #anxiety Honestly be feeling discriminated when i go to walmart becuausw of how i look
What do you guys think?
Seems like this is kind of a waste of a job. How is somebody going to steal INSIDE the store.
Let the people with the cameras do that job.