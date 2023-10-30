‘He gets nineteen $5s.’ People Keep Coming Into Their Business To Make Change, So They Get A Ton Of Change In The Smallest Denominations Possible
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever worked at a job where customers wanted you to do things outside of the realm of your actual business?
Well, it seems like this person works a job like this and they got pretty fed up with it.
So what did they do?
Well, they made it clear first and foremost that they DO NOT WORK AT A BANK…but customers don’t seem to understand that, for some reason.
Because some people mistook us for a bank and complained, corporate changed the policy on $50 and $100s.
Despite the big bold sign written in such a way that even the North Sentinelese could understand it, almost everyone with $50s and $100s thinks they don’t need no stinking bank and will just go to us to get that big bill broken down.
They were pretty annoyed by this because it affected their job…so they decided to maliciously comply with this nonsense.
Well it keeps wiping out our tills when they raise a fuss and eventually they called corporate.
Their response was to have us rescind the policy and… carry more money in the tills.
Obviously they have never worked a till in their lives otherwise they would know why we don’t carry disgusting amounts of money in the register.
But they didn’t tell us we needed $20s and $10s.
So we decide to start some malicious compliance.
So they decided to have some fun with it!
Why not, right?
We go to the bank and their mouths twist into a grin like that of a Midnight Lycanroc when we tell them.
We get Dozens of $5s and $1s… and wait.
First guy walks in and smugly places down a $100. His change is $95.
Here we go!
I start singing the Schoolhouse Rock song. Five ten fifteen twenty twenty five… he gets nineteen $5s.
He asks where the $20s are and i tell him “We are out. People keep paying with $50s and $100s and wipe out the $10s and $20s.”
And the hits kept on coming!
Second guy comes in and pays for a $0.50 cookie with a $50.
When he gets nine fives he says he wanted twenties. I inform him that he could always go to a bank.
This continues for four more people.
Take THAT.
This is how people reacted on Reddit.
This person is definitely NOT a fan of new bills.
Another individual shared how they handle this kind of situation.
One Reddit user shared a story you just gotta read!
This person had a manager deal with an unruly customer.
And one reader thought this story was awesome.
I think we all learned a lesson today, don’t you?
Keep this story in mind next time you ask for change!