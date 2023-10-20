‘He insisted that the server go and weigh these.’ A Customer Demanded Exactly One Pound Of Wings So A Waitress Gave Him Exactly What He Deserved
by Matthew Gilligan
If it’s a pound of wings you want, then it’s a pound of wings you’ll get.
I don’t know why getting a pound of wings would be a BAD thing, but there’s obviously more to the story in this tale of “Malicious Compliance” from Reddit.
Pound of Wings? Ok, you got it.
I worked as a cook at a chain restaurant that had a ‘wing night’ where you could get a pound of wings at a discounted price.
We didn’t actually weigh the wings, our specs said eight wings to a pound. Four drums and four flats.
One night a table comes in and everyone orders a pound of wings. A little while after the wings go out, the server comes back a little flustered and explains there has been a complaint.
Apparently, one of the guys at the table complained that it was ‘obvious’ that he didn’t get a pound, because it would be a huge coincidence if everyone’s pounds led to the same number of wings on each plate. He insisted that the server go and weigh these (already discounted) wings to make sure he was “getting what he paid for”.
So we weighed it. Sure enough it was not a pound. It was a pound and a half. We tell the server to bring it out and tell him he’s getting more than a pound.
She says “no.”
He paid for a pound, he’s going to “get what he paid for” and she threw two of his wings in the garbage and re-weighed the food.
Still over.
Throws another one out. Bang on 1 pound of wings.
So she brings back out his 5 wings and calmly tells the gentleman “here are your wings sir. You were right, there was more than a pound there. So we threw the other ones out. Good catch”.
When they ordered a second round, he didn’t complain that everyone got 8 wings to a “pound”.
Play silly games, get silly prizes!