‘I can show you better than I can tell you.’ Woman Shared A Hilarious Video Showing How She Finally Got Her Father To Wear A Seatbelt
by Matthew Gilligan
Click it or ticket! Buckle up for safety!
You’ve probably heard those phrases a million times in your life, but there are still some folks out there who don’t want to wear seatbelts when they’re in cars.
A woman named Bri posted a viral TikTok video and showed viewers how she decided to teach her dad a lesson while she was driving her car.
Bri told her father to put his seatbelt on and he replied, “I don’t do seatbelts.”
Bri then made some small talk with her dad but again asked her dad to buckle up.
Bri said, “Father, please!”
Her dad again refused, so Bri decided it was time for pops to learn a lesson.
Bri hit the brakes hard in the middle of the road!
The sudden stop caught Bri’s dad by surprise and he flew out of his seat in dramatic fashion.
The two both ended up laughing and her dad said, “You really got me ****** up.”
Lesson learned!
Take a look at the video.
@itsmebreeski
i bet he wear his seatbelt now 💀 😂😂 #fyp #dashcamvideos #hilarious #stubborndad #wolfbox
A word to the wise…
Buckle up! Your life could depend on it.