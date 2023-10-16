October 15, 2023 at 8:22 pm

‘I can’t stop drinking it.’ Viewers Had Strong Feelings After A Woman Talked About Putting Lemon In Her Coca-Cola

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@.andoeni

Hey, to each their own when it comes to how they prefer their drinks, right?

Well, after watching this video and the response to it, I might be wrong…

A TikTokker shared a video and showed folks a trick she learned while on vacation in Italy and it got a lot of people talking.

Source: TikTok/@.andoeni

In the video, the woman said, “One of my favorite things I learned while in Italy.”

Source: TikTok/@.andoeni

She then added, “Squeeze a lemon into a cup of ice, mix it with Coca-Cola. It’s literally so refreshing. Cheers!”

Source: TikTok/@.andoeni

Check out her video.

@.andoeni

I never knew lemon with coke would be such a goid mix 🥲🫶🏼 #cocacola #lifehack #italy #traveltips

♬ Hurts Me (Alone At Prom) – Tory Lanez

Her video went viral in a big way and a popular TikTok creator named Jordan the Stallion posted his own video addressing the topic.

He said, “I don’t like it, but I can’t stop drinking it.”

@jordan_the_stallion8

#stitch with @a n d o e n i #fypシ

♬ Hurts Me (Alone At Prom) – Tory Lanez

The woman who posted the original video was so taken aback by the negative comments she received that she posted a follow-up to address the backlash and said, “I’ve never seen people so pressed about such a stupid video. At what point is learning something new, no matter how simple it is, a crime?”

Take a look.

@.andoeni

Replying to @(˶‾᷄ ⁻̫ ‾᷅˵) i cant with all these people in the comments being mad about it 😭😂 #viraltiktok #rant #cokeandlemon

♬ original sound – a n d o e n i

Since there were so many negative comments about something so innocent, let’s take a look at some of the nice things people had to say.

This person said they used to do this with lime.

Source: TikTok/@.andoeni

Another viewer picked up on this at Chipotle.

Source: TikTok/@.andoeni

And this individual said this is the way to do it in South America.

Source: TikTok/@.andoeni

Why can’t people just let us have our lemon in our Coca Cola and be happy for us?

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES, THE REST
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter