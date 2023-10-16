‘I can’t stop drinking it.’ Viewers Had Strong Feelings After A Woman Talked About Putting Lemon In Her Coca-Cola
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, to each their own when it comes to how they prefer their drinks, right?
Well, after watching this video and the response to it, I might be wrong…
A TikTokker shared a video and showed folks a trick she learned while on vacation in Italy and it got a lot of people talking.
In the video, the woman said, “One of my favorite things I learned while in Italy.”
She then added, “Squeeze a lemon into a cup of ice, mix it with Coca-Cola. It’s literally so refreshing. Cheers!”
Her video went viral in a big way and a popular TikTok creator named Jordan the Stallion posted his own video addressing the topic.
He said, “I don’t like it, but I can’t stop drinking it.”
The woman who posted the original video was so taken aback by the negative comments she received that she posted a follow-up to address the backlash and said, “I’ve never seen people so pressed about such a stupid video. At what point is learning something new, no matter how simple it is, a crime?”
Since there were so many negative comments about something so innocent, let’s take a look at some of the nice things people had to say.
Why can’t people just let us have our lemon in our Coca Cola and be happy for us?