‘I didn’t know i was going into a casting call.’ She Applied At A Lush Store And The Manager Insulted Her Appearance. Commenters Say It’s A Common Thing.

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, I guess it’s safe to say that this job interview didn’t go very well…

A woman named Kat posted a video on TikTok and shared what happened to her during a job interview that went off the rails at a Lush store.

And it wasn’t pretty…

The text overlay on the video reads, “When I went in for an interview at lush and the manager told me ‘we need to look like we use the products not need the products’ then turned me down.”

In the video’s caption, Kat wrote, “I didn’t know I was going into a casting call I thought it was an interview my mistake.”

Ouch…

Check out her video.

@kattykat_420

i didnt know i was going into a casting call i thought it was an interview my mistake #fyp #fypシ #xcyzba #trending #trend #viral

♬ original sound – Cas

Here’s what people had to say.

One person had their own bad experience at Lush.

Another TikTokker said Lush is not exactly known for good managers.

And this individual said she should have turned it around on the manager.

Well, that’s not cool!

This person sounds like a real creep!

