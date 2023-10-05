‘I do believe you have a lawsuit brewing.’ Employee Was Fired On Her Day Off Because She Refused To Lock Up A Store For A Manager After She Had Been Drinking
Having a bad boss is the absolute worst and it sounds like the guy you’re going to hear from in the video below might be right up there with the baddest of the bad.
A TikTokker named Jay Megan posted a TikTok video where she talked about the incident that happened to a Jimmy John’s employee and she said, “Oh, Jimmy John’s. I do believe you have a lawsuit brewing.”
She explained the situation and said, “Little background first: It’s 9 pm. This young lady and her boyfriend are settling in for the night. They have a couple of drinks and are heading to bed when her boss calls and demands that she drive back to the Jimmy John’s to lock it up because he forgot to give the new employee a key. So he fired her. And wait until you find out why he couldn’t lock it up?”
Included in the woman’s video was a clip from the boyfriend of the Jimmy John’s employee and he can be heard arguing with the store’s boss on speaker phone.
The man said, “Yeah, you’re telling me she’s fired? Because we’ve been drinking tonight and she can’t drive. Hold on. Right? Yes or no, because you just said she was fired, right?”
The Jimmy John’s manager replied, “She’s fired for not being able to do her job.
The boyfriend fired back and said, “Because she’s drinking tonight when she’s off the clock. She’s not paid to be on duty, right?”
The manager suggests that the woman take an Uber back to the store and he then said that she should take money out of a tip jar to pay for her ride.
This whole story is so wild.
The gall of that manager!
Take a look at the video…
@nerdypinkpanda
@Jimmy John’s 🥪 , does your manager think its ok to #fire someone because they REFUSED to 🍻 and drive? To fix HIS screw up? And then steal TIPS to pay for an car??!? #lawsuit #dobetter #fypage
Yeah, I hope she makes some serious coin because of this.
She deserves every cent she can get.