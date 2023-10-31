‘I don’t know how the Swedes do it.’ This Woman Goes To IKEA Only For The Mustard And Raves About Its Amazing Taste
by Matthew Gilligan
Who knew?
I mean, I know that a lot of folks go to IKEA for furniture and things like that, but mustard?
Well, I didn’t see that coming!
Here’s the deal: a TikTok user named Monae posted a TikTok video where she admitted to viewers that the main reason she goes to IKEA is to buy the store’s mustard.
As a mustard lover, I appreciate her dedication!
Monae said traveling to get the mustard was her “sole purpose” for going to IKEA and she seemed pretty happy about it!
Monae seemed pretty passionate about this brand of mustard and she said, “If you take a trip to IKEA for the sole purpose of buying this bottle of mustard. It was time well spent I promise you.”
She continued, “I don’t know how the Swedes do it. They combine the best parts of yellow mustard, dijon mustard, and honey mustard and somehow put it together into this one delectable, beautiful, unassuming bottle, honestly. I always suspected there was something fancy in that Scandinavian water and this mustard is proving that point.”
The caption to her video reads, “Do not pass up the mustard on your next trip to IKEA.”
Check out what she had to say.
@more.monaee
Do not pass up the mustard on your next trip to IKEA #ikeafoodhack #ikeafinds #thebestmustard #ikeamustard #ikeatok
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
This viewer questioned if this was real…
Another individual is pretty into this.
And one TikTokker is a big fan of IKEA meatballs.
I think I know what you’re getting next time you go to IKEA.
Don’t even try to deny it!