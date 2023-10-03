‘If you hear this… you’re getting scammed.’ A Mechanic Talked About How You Might Be Getting Scammed At Your Auto Shop
by Matthew Gilligan
I’d say that most people out there are pretty happy when they’re offered free advice from a mechanic.
Because we all know how hard it can be to find a good one!
So you might want to listen up to what a mechanic from Austin, Texas had to say when he posted a video on TikTok offering up some free advice.
A man in the video asked a mechanic named Dwayne, “What’s the most common scam to look out for in an automotive shop?”
Dwayne answered by saying, “A shop telling you that they will give you a free diagnosis if you do the repair with them.
He then added, “What they do is they basically roll that diagnostic hour of labor or however many hours into the repair to where you’re still paying for it.”
Take a look at what he had to say.
@genuineautomotiveatx
If you hear this… you’re getting scammed 🏃♂️
Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
This individual said they’d never go back if they got charged the diagnostic fees.
Another person shared what they think is the biggest auto shop scam.
And this TikTokker thinks charging labor by the hour is the biggest problem.