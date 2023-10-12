October 12, 2023 at 2:51 am

‘I’m scared.’ The Books At A Scholastic Book Fair Are Not What They Used To Be And People Have A Lot Of Feelings

by Matthew Gilligan

Apparently, there are people out there who think that the iconic Scholastic Book Fair just ain’t what it used to be.

I remember how excited I would get when the Book Fair was at my school and I couldn’t wait to buy the newest edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.

But I guess things are different now…

A TikTokker named Chase posted a video featuring selections from a recent Scholastic Book Fair and his caption says only two words: “I’m scared,”

The text overlay reads, “Just found out what the scholastic book fair looks like now” and chase looks pretty alarmed by the offerings.

The video shows a selection of titles available at the fair, including The Ultimate Guide to TikTok: All Your Favorite TikTok Stars, K-Pop Revolution, and a set of Baby Shark books that consists of 8 volumes.

I guess that times have indeed changed…

Check out the video and see what you think.

Here’s how people responded.

One person remembered what book fairs were like when they were in school.

Another person thinks this is just SAD.

And one TikTokker asked some darn good questions.

What about Goosebumps?!?!

Yeah, these “books” are definitely a sign of the times.

Hey, at least kids are reading, right?

Heh… ugh.

