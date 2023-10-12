‘I’m scared.’ The Books At A Scholastic Book Fair Are Not What They Used To Be And People Have A Lot Of Feelings
by Matthew Gilligan
Apparently, there are people out there who think that the iconic Scholastic Book Fair just ain’t what it used to be.
I remember how excited I would get when the Book Fair was at my school and I couldn’t wait to buy the newest edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.
But I guess things are different now…
A TikTokker named Chase posted a video featuring selections from a recent Scholastic Book Fair and his caption says only two words: “I’m scared,”
The text overlay reads, “Just found out what the scholastic book fair looks like now” and chase looks pretty alarmed by the offerings.
The video shows a selection of titles available at the fair, including The Ultimate Guide to TikTok: All Your Favorite TikTok Stars, K-Pop Revolution, and a set of Baby Shark books that consists of 8 volumes.
I guess that times have indeed changed…
Check out the video and see what you think.
@chaseleee
Yeah, these “books” are definitely a sign of the times.
Hey, at least kids are reading, right?
Heh… ugh.