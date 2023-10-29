‘It’s full of scrap of paper. 50 dollars.’ Customer Claims Goodwill Charges Ridiculous Markup On Stuff They Get For Free
by Laura Lynott
This woman was shopping in Goodwill and claims a store’s charging customers $50 for scrapbook paper!
@beccaboomm first of all showed her followers on TikTok a shirt she said was just a couple of dollars on its original tag, that she said had been marked up to $4.99.
“Goodwill is tripping,” she told her followers. “Okay, let me show you. Okay. So this shirt has the price tag still on it. $2.98.”
Guess how much they’re selling it for! $4.99 and they got it for free. They got it donated and they’re doubling it.”
She wasn’t done there though.
She added: “And then you want to see something else, okay. Here is this, you can see. It’s scrapbook paper, full of scrap of paper.”
She points to a bin full of scrapbook paper.
“Just how much it is. Guess how much this is. It’s full of scrap of paper. 50 dollars. And they got it for free…”
