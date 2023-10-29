October 29, 2023 at 8:31 am

‘It’s full of scrap of paper. 50 dollars.’ Customer Claims Goodwill Charges Ridiculous Markup On Stuff They Get For Free

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@beccaboomm

This woman was shopping in Goodwill and claims a store’s charging customers $50 for scrapbook paper!

@beccaboomm first of all showed her followers on TikTok a shirt she said was just a couple of dollars on its original tag, that she said had been marked up to $4.99.

“Goodwill is tripping,” she told her followers. “Okay, let me show you. Okay. So this shirt has the price tag still on it. $2.98.”

Source: TikTok/@beccaboomm

Guess how much they’re selling it for! $4.99 and they got it for free. They got it donated and they’re doubling it.”

Source: TikTok/@beccaboomm

She wasn’t done there though.

She added: “And then you want to see something else, okay. Here is this, you can see. It’s scrapbook paper, full of scrap of paper.”

She points to a bin full of scrapbook paper.

Source: TikTok/@beccaboomm

“Just how much it is. Guess how much this is. It’s full of scrap of paper. 50 dollars. And they got it for free…”

Source: TikTok/@beccaboomm

Watch the full clip below:

@beccaboomm

♬ original sound – becca jahn

Here’s what people thought of the pricey paper!

Some people are not impressed.

Source: TikTok/@beccaboomm

And more folk who don’t feel it’s right.

Source: TikTok/@beccaboomm

You gasped, she gasped. Everyone’s gasping….

Source: TikTok/@beccaboomm

Yeah, these prices are insane.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter