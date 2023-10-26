October 26, 2023 at 6:17 pm

‘Like, what is happening here? This is madness, right?’ A Woman Shows That Chicken Was For Sale In Her Local Grocery Store For A Whopping $51

by Matthew Gilligan

Food prices have gone up, up, UP for the last couple of years, and a trip to the grocery store these days is enough to make a grown person cry.

And here’s another story that might make you hang your head in sorrow.

A woman named Lyndsey posted a video and told viewers about how she saw a 4-pack of chicken breasts for sale for $51.22 at a grocery store in Ontario, Canada.

Lyndsey said a fellow said to her, “He was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s crazy.’”

She then added, “We bonded over that, actually. Like, what is happening here? This is madness, right?”

She said she thinks these kinds of prices are unsustainable and asked, “What are we supposed to eat? Kraft dinner is $5. We used to get those for 79 cents on sale.”

Good question…

Let’s take a look at the video.

@lyndseychachki

#greenscreen “let’s burn this mother down” – me, ranting outside of the grocery store #groceryshopping #ontario #galenweston #dobetterontario

♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery – Dante9k Remix – David Snell

Here’s how people reacted.

One person said hot dog prices are out of control.

Another individual shared what they think the worst part of this is.

And this viewer is tired of high food prices.

These food costs are out of control.

Let’s hope they come down sooner than later!

