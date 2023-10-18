‘Men will never understand the mental load and time investment of changing your last name.’ Woman Talks About the Difficult, Lengthy Process Of Changing Her Last Name After She Got Married
by Matthew Gilligan
I feel like more and more women don’t change their names when they get married these days, and the video you’re about to see might make even more folks not want to bother with the hassle of doing it.
A woman named Delanie posted a viral TikTok video and she talked about the many things she had to go through to change her name after she got married.
She said, “Men in heterosexual marriages will never understand the mental load and time investment of changing your last name.”
When she filmed this video, Delanie said that she had already changed the info on her social security card and was now working on trying to get her driver’s license in order.
Delanie said, “I’m in the very beginning stages.”
She said that she got a kit called NewlyNamed that was supposed to help with the process, but she added, “Even with the exact instructions, this is just incredibly time-consuming.”
Delanie told viewers that the government’s Department of Public Safety website was hard to figure out and that the agency’s offices don’t have any available appointments until next year.
She said, “Guess what? I have a flight in December 2023 that the name on my ticket is my new last name.”
She said she’ll have to drive to another office 40 minutes away and she added, “I still gotta change my insurance cards, I gotta change my bank accounts, I gotta change my passport,” she lamented. “I gotta change my global entry.”
And it didn’t end there…
And here’s how people responded.
I think by now we’re beyond changing our last names to match, but what do I know?
My guess is that fewer and fewer people will be changing their names in the future.
We shall see.
