‘Money talks, but wealth is silent.’ A Country Club Employee Talked About The Subtle Things That Only Rich People Do
I guess if you spend enough time around rich folks, you start to learn how they behave on a day-to-day basis.
That’s what a woman named Bella claimed in a viral TikTok video where she talked about the way rich folks act and that some of them behave in ways that set them apart from other wealthy people.
Bella said that she works at a country club and that she’s noticed obvious differences between the “old money” and the “new money” members.
The first thing she said was that old money folks always introduce themselves by their first and last name with “a lot of pride and a nice, firm handshake.”
Bella also said that the old money crowd speaks “slowly, confidently, and calmly.” She also said that most of them are good listeners and don’t rush through conversations.
She also pointed out that old money people don’t advertise big logos and brands in their fashion choices and she said, “Money talks, but wealth is silent.”
She said that wealthy folks usually know about good food and drinks but that they will still order “nachos and things like that.”
Bella noticed that wealthy people are never on their phones when they walk into a room and that they always look put-together.
She added that the extremely wealthy people are always nice to others.
The next time you see somebody being really silent… they’re probably rich.
Or, yanno… not.