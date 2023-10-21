‘My daughter talks to ghosts, yours plays with creepy decorations.’ A Little Girl Befriended The Creepiest Doll You’ll Ever See And People Are Here For It
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, isn’t that cute?!?!
A little girl and her doll!
Wait a second…what the hell is going on here?!?!
A couple shared photos of their daughter’s new best friend and it looks like something straight out of a horror movie.
Her father said, “This was supposed to go out on the front porch but she’s decided it’s her new best friend and won’t let it out of her sight.”
Uh oh…
I told her it was time to put “special baby” away. She didn’t take it well. I lost. pic.twitter.com/eo67TeeX6a
— Leah (@leah) October 8, 2023
Here’s a photo of the little girl making her best friend, who she calls “Special Baby”, soooo pretty.
Yikes…
Update: “I making Special Baby soooo pretty!” https://t.co/1u7h894n1D pic.twitter.com/8JV9aEQL70
— Leah (@leah) October 8, 2023
And here’s another photo of the dynamic duo.
Let that one sink in…
I think these parents are going to need to hire an exorcist to get rid of this thing.
Here’s how people reacted to all the creepiness.
This person said they think their kid could be best friends with this little girl.
My daughter talks to ghosts, yours plays with creepy decorations… if we weren’t on opposite coasts I’d say they needed a play date because I think they’d be best friends 🤣
— LiteWeight Gaming (@LiteWeightGames) October 8, 2023
Another individual said this might make a good movie…
Honestly if this is a viral pitch for a spooky script now that the strike is over, you are absolutely *crushing* it
— Mark Shatraw (@09mshatraw) October 8, 2023
And one person thinks this is adorable, but…
That is adorable.
Just remember to sleep facing the door.
— Dave Taylor (@dave_fpg) October 8, 2023
Hopefully, she’ll grow out if it…
Let’s keep our fingers crossed!