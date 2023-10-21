October 21, 2023 at 4:17 pm

‘My daughter talks to ghosts, yours plays with creepy decorations.’ A Little Girl Befriended The Creepiest Doll You’ll Ever See And People Are Here For It

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Twitter/@leah, Twitter/garywhitta

Well, isn’t that cute?!?!

A little girl and her doll!

Wait a second…what the hell is going on here?!?!

A couple shared photos of their daughter’s new best friend and it looks like something straight out of a horror movie.

Her father said, “This was supposed to go out on the front porch but she’s decided it’s her new best friend and won’t let it out of her sight.”

Uh oh…

Here’s a photo of the little girl making her best friend, who she calls “Special Baby”, soooo pretty.

Yikes…

And here’s another photo of the dynamic duo.

Let that one sink in…

I think these parents are going to need to hire an exorcist to get rid of this thing.

Source: Twitter,garywhitta

Here’s how people reacted to all the creepiness.

This person said they think their kid could be best friends with this little girl.

My daughter talks to ghosts, yours plays with creepy decorations… if we weren’t on opposite coasts I’d say they needed a play date because I think they’d be best friends 🤣

— LiteWeight Gaming (@LiteWeightGames) October 8, 2023

Another individual said this might make a good movie…

And one person thinks this is adorable, but…

Hopefully, she’ll grow out if it…

Let’s keep our fingers crossed!

