Neighbor Alerts Woman That Somebody Hit Their Car. After Further Inspection She Discovers Neighbors Car Has Huge Scratch On It.
by Laura Lynott
We’ve all been there, right – someone hits into your car and flees – but what about if it’s your neighbor!
But this driver has had a nightmare discovering her car’s been bashed and a neighbor’s car has clear evidence of a prang but she’s MOVED her car.
@ivycathadier told her followers: “Okay, so story time. My neighbor knocked on my door about 20 minutes ago and said ‘Hey, do you know someone hit your car?'”
“So I came out here and I’m like, ‘Oh ****…’ Right? Okay, so normally there’s a white car that parks here, I’m assuming they’re the ones that did it. And I’m parked like, normal… so I’m not extra backed out or anything, that’s just diagonal parking.”
“So I’m like, great. I’ll just wait for her to come back. But then I noticed this white car over here. I’m like, that kind of looks like the car…”
“And then I notice there’s scratch on their car that would pretty much match (the damage to her car.)…”
She’s right.
Take a look at those scratches. Red marks and grey marks
Now look at the damage to her car again.
A broken RED taillight and grey paint.
“So I know she’s home. I can hear her in her apartment. I rang her doorbell twice. I heard her shuffling around in there. She’s not answering. So the police had been called and they’re on their way…”
Watch the full clip here:
@ivycathadier
Like if you’re gonna hit and run, you gotta run a little farther than 20 feet from the hit #fyp #hitandrun #karensoftiktok #caraccident #wt
Here’s what people thought of the mystery car bump:
Yeah, it ain’t right but it’s probably what a lot of folk would try…
Ouch!
This sounds like a nightmare…
My question… why would you ever tell on yourself like this?
Go park somewhere else, dummy!
