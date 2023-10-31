‘Nine different meal options. 16 different sides.’ A Couple Shared A Hack For A Cheap Date At Texas Roadhouse
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks…it’s good eatin’ time!
And today it comes to us courtesy of a couple named Nate and Sarah who specialize in sharing videos about how to eat on a budget at different places.
The video you’re about to see focused on Texas Roadhouse and the duo got a decent amount of food for a grand total of only $14.87.
In the video, Nate said, “Since you guys loved the Chili’s cheap dinner date, we wanted to try another one for you and Texas Roadhouse did not disappoint.”
The couple explained that they ate off of the kids’ menu at Texas Roadhouse which offers, “nine different meal options… 16 different sides… a full-size drink and 2 rolls per person.”
Sounds like a pretty solid deal…
Here’s the video.
And here’s what people had to say about it.
The cheaper, the better!
Well, at least when it comes to some things…