‘Now you get people who show up with half the store in their cart.’ A Man Sounded Off About The Self-Checkout Machines At Walmart
by Matthew Gilligan
Here we go again…
It’s another TikTok user posting a video on the social media platform to talk about how aggravated they are about self-checkout machines in stores.
And this time the complaints are coming from a Walmart customer who was not happy at all.
The man who posted the video said, “Self-checkout was made to get you in and out of the store faster. Now you get people who show up with half the ******* store in their cart. There needs to be a limit!”
The man added that he thinks some customers don’t know what they’re doing and they might as well go to a checkout lane with a cashier.
He said, “**** the self checkout. This **** is not working.”
I really do wonder how long self checkouts are gonna stick around.
We shall see…