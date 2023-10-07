October 7, 2023 at 8:15 am

‘Now you get people who show up with half the store in their cart.’ A Man Sounded Off About The Self-Checkout Machines At Walmart

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@armanidiazreyes

Here we go again…

It’s another TikTok user posting a video on the social media platform to talk about how aggravated they are about self-checkout machines in stores.

And this time the complaints are coming from a Walmart customer who was not happy at all.

Source: TikTok/@armanidiazreyes

The man who posted the video said, “Self-checkout was made to get you in and out of the store faster. Now you get people who show up with half the ******* store in their cart. There needs to be a limit!”

Source: TikTok/@armanidiazreyes

The man added that he thinks some customers don’t know what they’re doing and they might as well go to a checkout lane with a cashier.

He said, “**** the self checkout. This **** is not working.”

Source: TikTok/@armanidiazreyes

Check out his video.

@armanidiazreyes

You can tell i had a bad walmart trip #fyp #foryoupage #fypシ #selfcheckout #greenscreen

♬ original sound – ArmaniReyes

Now check out how folks reacted.

This person does not like working self-checkout at all.

Source: TikTok/@armanidiazreyes

Another TikTokker said there are a bunch of employees just standing around at their local Walmart.

Source: TikTok/@armanidiazreyes

And this individual said they like self-checkout because they used to a cashier.

Source: TikTok/@armanidiazreyes

I really do wonder how long self checkouts are gonna stick around.

We shall see…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter