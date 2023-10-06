‘OMG we need these here!’ An Intoxicated Woman Took A Waymo Driverless Car Home So She Didn’t Have to Drive
Driverless cars are here whether we like it or not and a woman gave people a first-hand look at how these vehicles operate via a viral TikTok video.
In the video, she traveled home in the backseat of a Waymo driverless car after a night out because she said she was a little tipsy.
She said, “I feel 100 percent safe. Because there’s no weird Uber driver trying to flirt with me at 2 in the morning in his car, and I can play whatever music I want.”
The video’s caption reads, “As a woman… DRIVERLESS CARS WILL ALWAYS WIN (& it doesn’t smell like a can of bounce that ***).”
Waymo vehicles are currently available in San Francisco and Phoenix, and Los Angeles and Austin are slated to have them in the future.
The Waymo website says, “The data to date indicates the Waymo Driver is already reducing traffic injuries and fatalities in the places where we currently operate. At Waymo, we aim to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities by driving safely and responsibly, and will carefully manage risk as we scale our operations.”
Sounds like this technology could really do some good.
Only time will tell…
