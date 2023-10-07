‘Over 99% of the time they will then make sure that you are the star passenger.’ A Flight Attendant Shared Tips About How To Get A Lot Of Amazing Perks When You Fly
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s about that time again to learn about free stuff, ladies and gents!
And today it comes to us in the form of a YouTube video from a flight attendant who goes by the name of Cierra. She told viewers about how, if they play their cards right, they can get all kinds of free stuff on flights.
She started off by saying that a little bit of kindness goes a long way when you fly…and by that, she means slipping flight attendants a little bit of cash.
Cierra said, “No. 1: Instead of getting a $5 gift card for every single crew member on your next flight, here’s what you’re gonna do instead. Combine that money from all those gift cards and put it into one.”
She said that giving them money once you’re flying is the best time to do this and added, “Treat everything like it’s normal until you’re up in the sky and the first flight attendant that comes for the first round of service. That flight attendant will be your flight attendant for the rest of the flight. Once you realize what flight attendant is going to be providing you service, make sure that they are the ones who get that gift card.”
Cierra also said, “You don’t even have to insinuate anything you can literally just say I just wanted to give you this to say thanks. Over 99% of the time they will then make sure that you are the star passenger and they will cater to your every need. Include giving extra points to your status, extra miles towards your status, free upgrades, and even free drinks and food.”
And here’s one more hack she talked about: Cierra said, “Speaking of free food, after the first service of giving you food and drinks the flight attendants will normally dim the lights this is not only for your chill time but our chill time also. That being said instead of hitting your call button to ask for seconds, all you have to do is walk to the back of the plane and see a giant snack box sitting there for any passengers to get. The majority of all long haul flights have this feature.”
That’s good stuff!
Take a look at her video.
I know what I’m doing the next time I fly!