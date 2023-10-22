‘She cried on the call and begged me not to ruin her day.’ His Son Spent Months Designing An Aunt’s Wedding Dress, But Wasn’t Invited To The Wedding. So They Get Fashionable Revenge.
by Trisha Leigh
No child weddings are extremely popular. I have kids who have gotten into elementary school, and have never been included on a wedding invitation.
To each their own – it’s their day, after all – but being unwilling to make exceptions in special circumstances is still going to have consequences.
OP’s son is 17 and a talented fashion designer (and creator). Because of this, her sister asked if he could design and sew her wedding dress.
I (40m) have a sister (30f) who is getting married in a week. The groom proposed to her a year ago at a family dinner that left everyone speechless, but very happy for them as they are longtime companions.
During this dinner, my sister asked my son (17m) to make her wedding dress. My son has always loved design and fashion, he took technical courses in these areas and sewing, and even his friends keep asking for his clothes because they are so beautiful.
He agreed, but said that he needed time and that he would need her opinion constantly.
He kept on as she had a difficult time choosing a design, and the end product stunned everyone who saw it.
At first my sister was very annoying. My son drew about 50 dress designs in a month and she only liked one, which he continued with.
He sewed it with great quality fabric which I paid for as I wanted to get involved in a certain way. For five months he made several adjustments to suit her wishes, as she always complained about something.
After a while, he arrived at the final model and it was just amazing. My mother cried seeing my sister in the dress and I confess that I almost got emotional too.
The problem? Her son – a “minor’ – wasn’t invited to the wedding.
The problem was that last week my son came to talk to me about the wedding invitation that had not arrived for him, but for other family members.
I thought maybe he didn’t need one, but it still felt weird.
I messaged my sister raising this issue and she replied that she didn’t want any underage people at her wedding because there would be alcohol. I asked if she was going to make an exception for my son, but she cut me off and said no.
There are no children in our family, my son is the only minor, so I didn’t see any sense in this rule for family members. And to make matters worse, my son was very sad and cried because he spent months on this dress and couldn’t go to the wedding.
So, OP said fine, but then they weren’t gifting the dress.
I was very upset and I told my sister that she should look for another dress as soon as possible, as she would no longer wear the one my son made.
Her sister and mom both think she’s being an absolute witch but her son is happy she’s sticking up for him, since no one else is.
She called and yelled at me, saying I was being unreasonable and that I couldn’t do this.
My mother called me saying I should deliver the dress and follow the rules, but I didn’t and hung up on her. Because of this, the family is divided.
Many agree with me and condemn my sister’s action saying she could only make an exception, but another part says I’m unreasonable and I’m spoiling her big day.
I don’t think I’m being wrong but just rational and paying her back in kind.
He’s figured up how much he would sell the dress for in the free market and told her he’ll sell it to her. She doesn’t think that’s fair.
I talked to my son about the suggestions you guys gave me and he agreed to sell the dress at market price. He calculated the price of everything and the value was quite high.
We sent the proposal to my sister and she hated it. She said she couldn’t afford it because it was too expensive and it should be a gift because “she is family”.
I responded by saying that it was too easy to say she was family to get a free dress, but not enough to include my son.
She cried on the call and begged me not to ruin her day, but I didn’t call because that to me was bull.
At no point did she offer to just let my son go or apologize for it.
Does Reddit? Let’s find out!
The top comment says this is a very clear-cut case of NTA.
This person knows someone will pay what the dress is worth.
No one thinks the excuse of him “ruining” the wedding holds water.
This commenter has some great ideas on what should happen next.
This actually makes no sense to people.
My heart really goes out to this kid; he worked so hard.
People like the sister definitely don’t deserve nice things (for free).