‘She hit the overhead compartment and cracked it.’ Video Shows The Aftermath Of Turbulence That Severely Injured Plane Passengers
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t know why people choose not to keep their seatbelts on when they fly on planes, but this video should be yet another lesson to people that it’s ALWAYS a good idea to stay buckled up in the air.
A TikTok user posted a video that showed the aftermath of severe turbulence on the plane she traveled on.
The Delta flight’s turbulence was so extreme that the plane had to make an emergency landing because people were injured.
Paramedics boarded the plane after the emergency landing and had to take some passengers away on flat boards.
Other passengers were treated in the airport once they were taken off the plane.
The woman who posted the video said that “One woman flew up so high, she hit the overhead compartment and cracked it.”
Take a look at the video.
@helloayo
Always wear your seatbelt on the plane!! My flight #delta175 hit severe turbulence and dropped significantly, sending people including myself flying out of our seats. Several passengers and the majority of flight attendants were injured. We had to make an emergency landing and anyone who wasn’t badly injured had to stay on the plane until a new flight crew came on because you can’t debark without one. One woman flew up so high she hit the overhead compartment and cracked it. #delta #flight175 #emergencylanding #deltaflight175 #wearyourseatbelt
The woman posted a follow-up video and said that the passengers on the plane clapped when the flight made an emergency landing because they were so relieved to be on the ground after the scary experience.
@helloayo
Replying to @helloayo GRWM but make it ✨ trauma ✨
Folks, let this be a reminder to always wear your seatbelt when you’re flying.
Because this video is proof that anything can happen at any time.
