‘So when I’m dressed up, y’all treat me right.’ Her Mother Has Dementia And Parkinson’s, But She Couldn’t Get Her An Appointment Using Medicaid
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve ever had to deal with the trials and tribulations of America’s complicated healthcare system, then this woman’s story will probably sound familiar.
Her name is Jael and she posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the tumultuous experience she had trying to help out her mother at a healthcare office in Beaumont, Texas.
Jael told viewers not to go to this particular office in Beaumont and she claims that she was profiled because her mother, who has dementia and possibly Parkinson’s disease, has Medicaid and Medicare.
Jael said that she’s been waiting for months to get her mother in to see a neurologist and has been given the run-around because the workers at the office claim they can’t identify her mother’s Medicaid and Medicare insurance cards, which are both accepted there.
She even tried to call the business office but was met with more resistance.
Jael explained, “I go back there to speak to a manager who’s in a meeting for, like, 10 hours. Literally at least 8 hours in a meeting.”
She said her mom’s insurance was eventually verified but she was still denied an appointment.
Jael was then given contradictory explanations about the office’s billing person.
Jael claimed she was profiled and said, “So when I’m dressed up, y’all treat me right. But today, I’m looking like a little teenager, and I’m here with a Medicaid card, and you treat me differently.”
In a final bid to get her mother medical attention, Moody even offered to pay out-of-pocket. The staff initially quoted $300 but then stated they didn’t accept private-pay patients.
Baffled, Moody questioned, “If you don’t accept self-pay, how do you have a price?”
Take a look at her video.
Jael provided an update and said that they still hadn’t been able to see a neurologist and that her mother is unable to handle all the bureaucracy involved because of her dementia.
How frustrating!
The system really doesn’t work for the little people.
Hopefully this will change at some point, but I’m not holding my breath.