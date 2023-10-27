‘Somebody call the authorities’ Customer Confused At The Concept Of Amazon’s 4 AM Deliveries And Who Would Want Them
by Laura Lynott
This guy is very animated about Amazon deliveries at 4am and can’t figure out why anyone would opt for it.
Well, there’s shopping emergencies, right? He thinks they should be extremely rare and questions the validity of the rushed delivery concept.
@anthonykoz told his followers on TikTok: “Now, Amazon delivery options confuse the living **** out of me because the first option is always ‘Hey, ordered a lot of packages, how about we just send it to you all on one day, we’ll save boxes, we’ll save the environment together.’
“And then you scroll and they’re like ‘For an extra $3…” And he then goes into a funny remark you’ll need to watch this clip for about something Amazon absolutely don’t offer…
He continued: “Listen, don’t get me wrong. I’m all for speedy delivery. But if I order a book at one o’clock in the morning, and I click ‘Yes’ to getting this book at 4:30am on a Tuesday, somebody call the authorities. I’m going manic. Okay. Check the cabinets. Somebody’s not taking their medication. Okay. Because that’s, I mean, somebody look in the book, there’s probably spells in it. There’s probably also a magic wand that I ordered and I’m probably plotting something okay.”
He added: “There was even one time that I clicked the ‘Buy Now’ option on Amazon and I didn’t look at when the delivery slot was and I left my Apple Watch on when I went to sleep. And for some reason, I didn’t put sleep mode on, so it was still giving me notifications while I was sleeping. All of a sudden I get a woken. My wrist starts buzzing. And Amazon’s like ‘The package is at your door.’
“I look out the window. It’s pitch black. I pick up my phone. It’s just 4:15am. I’m like, who’s at my door, with what? The only time I get people using this is maybe if they needed something before they left for school or work the next morning and they wanted it before they left. “That actually makes sense. Any other time. You should never be taking that option the Amazon delivery.”
Here’s the full hectic clip:
@anthonykoz
Idek when they started offering 4am delivery but nonetheless its insane
And here’s what people thought of the delivery situation:
