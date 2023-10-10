‘Starbucks is ripping you off.’ A Woman Shared How to Save Up to $5 When You Order Cold Brew At Starbucks
by Matthew Gilligan
Starbucks ain’t cheap, but a lot of people swear by the coffee chain to get their daily fix of caffeine.
And it’s a no-brainer to remember that when someone talks about how to save some money at Starbucks, you should probably perk up your ears and listen.
A woman named Shy posted a video on TikTok and talked about how he saves money there.
She started off by showing a Grande cup and a Trenta cup.
Shy said, “This is a Trenta size cold brew, and it’s $5.70. This is a grande-size cold brew, and it’s $4.83.”
She said that a person can one Trenta-sized drink, drink it over two days and save about $5.
FYI, the Grande cup is 16 oz. and the Trenta is 30 oz.
The text overlay of her video reads, “I need to take this energy and actually budget with the rest of my life.”
Here’s what she had to say.
And here’s how folks reacted to her video.
This person said it's all fun and games until…
Another viewer said people should just buy coffee and do the cold brew thing at home.
And this individual reminded people of a deal they might want to take advantage of.
Listen, if you’re trying to figure out how to budget your caffeine consumption like this… maybe think about cutting back on the caffeine?
Pro tips for leading a better life.
You’re welcome.