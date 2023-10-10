October 10, 2023 at 6:19 am

‘Starbucks is ripping you off.’ A Woman Shared How to Save Up to $5 When You Order Cold Brew At Starbucks

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@peeinpools

Starbucks ain’t cheap, but a lot of people swear by the coffee chain to get their daily fix of caffeine.

And it’s a no-brainer to remember that when someone talks about how to save some money at Starbucks, you should probably perk up your ears and listen.

A woman named Shy posted a video on TikTok and talked about how he saves money there.

She started off by showing a Grande cup and a Trenta cup.

Source: TikTok/@peeinpools

Shy said, “This is a Trenta size cold brew, and it’s $5.70. This is a grande-size cold brew, and it’s $4.83.”

She said that a person can one Trenta-sized drink, drink it over two days and save about $5.

FYI, the Grande cup is 16 oz. and the Trenta is 30 oz.

Source: TikTok/@peeinpools

The text overlay of her video reads, “I need to take this energy and actually budget with the rest of my life.”

Source: TikTok/@peeinpools

Here’s what she had to say.

@peeinpools

starbucks still winning bc im stilll buying

♬ original sound – shy

And here’s how folks reacted to her video.

This person said it’s all fun and games until…

Source: TikTok/@peeinpools

Another viewer said people should just buy coffee and do the cold brew thing at home.

Source: TikTok/@peeinpools

And this individual reminded people of a deal they might want to take advantage of.

Source: TikTok/@peeinpools

Listen, if you’re trying to figure out how to budget your caffeine consumption like this… maybe think about cutting back on the caffeine?

Pro tips for leading a better life.

You’re welcome.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter