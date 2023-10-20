‘Tell me again why we couldn’t raise minimum wage.’ Pet Store Clerk Shares How Dog Food Prices Have Increased By More Than $20 In Just A Few Years
by Laura Lynott
This pet store clerk has revealed a huge $22 hike in dog food in just three years!
@petspluschelsea told her followers on TikTok: “The customer just asked me what the price of his dog food was a couple years ago and now I want to show you guys that we don’t raise our prices until we see the price has gone up on the invoice and then we physically have to raise our prices or we lose money.”
She continued: “So back in 2020 A bag of Blue Buffalo puppy chicken and rice, 30 pounds was $48.99. Then in 2021 it went up to $54.99 and in the summer of 2022, it went up to $59.99. And in November of 2022, it went up to $66.99.”
She added: “And that brings us to where we are here and 2023 and it went up to $70.99. So, $70.99. It was $48.99. In three years, it’s gone up $22. Tell me again why we couldn’t raise minimum wage. Raise the minimum wage because prices are gonna go up no matter what.”
The calculation is clear…
$20 doesn’t seem like much, but if you have to buy two bags of this stuff a month, you’re spending about $500 more a year.
Watch the full video here:
@petspluschelsea
enough of the price gouging please #ceogreed #raisetheminimumwage #fyp #kibblepricesontherise
