‘The 15% broker’s fee so that’s like $10 grand, right?’ Woman Shared The Insane Fees Renters Deal With In New York City To Move Into An Apartment
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re on the fence about possibly moving to New York City, I have a feeling that this viral TikTok video is gonna steer you far, far away from the Big Apple.
A TikTokker named Piper posted a viral TikTok video and she talked about how a broker for a condo in New York City expected her to pay $15,465.25 just for the application and move-in fees.
What?!?!
The text overlay on her video reads, “The most insane ‘fees’ on a New York City apartment I’ve ever seen.”
Piper then said, “$10,000 to get the keys this is not including rent. I need to show you guys, looking for an apartment right now and this was the craziest thing I’ve gotten.”
She said she and her boyfriend are hunting for a new place to live and “looking for an apartment in New York is like a full-time job.”
Piper then showed viewers parts of different emails exchanged with the broker of the insanely-priced condo.
Piper talked about the out-of-control requirements for move-in to the condo, including 50 months of active monthly run income.
She also talked about the broker fee and said, “I’ve been searching like hours on Street Easy but I’m paying you 15%? To do what? To do what? Anyway, I know I have respect for people who work in real estate, they hustle but not when I’m doing hustling.”
Piper continued, “This is where it gets freaking insane. So we already have the 15% broker’s fee so that’s like $10 grand right? Okay, we have building fees. $550 application fee, $1,500 administrative fee, $350 annual amenity fee per applicant, $150 credit check per applicant, $1,500 move-in fee, $100 single initiation fee for board packager, what?”
She continued her rant and said, “Are you freaking kidding me?”
Piper also said, “If you’re looking for an apartment out there, good luck because this is crazy.”
Take a look at her video.
@pipercassidyphillips
Do u want my first born child at this point #nyc #nycapartment #manhattan #apartmenthunting #bffr #bestcity #newyork #greenscreen
Here’s how people reacted.
This individual said THIS ISN’T NORMAL.
Another Reddit user said that a lot of places in NYC are actually empty right now.
And this TikTokker said she needs to move to Jersey City.
Do you think you’ll be moving to New York City anytime soon?
It makes you think, doesn’t it…?