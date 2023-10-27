October 27, 2023 at 11:23 am

‘The job market right now is bleak.’ Jobseeker With 10 Years Experience Says She’s Submitted 500 Applications And Has Had No Luck

by Laura Lynott

There’s no way you could not feel for this jobseeker.

The TikToker is addressing a really serious issue, as she believes it’s now almost impossible to get a well paying job with experience!

And many of those who viewed her emotional video, agree that we could already be in a depression that NO ONE is even talking about. Stagnant wages and increasing goods are putting a lot of folk under real pressure.

@Anna.woood told her followers: “The job market right now is bleak. I want to know how people in my generation are supposed to get on in this economy? I have over 10 years of experience in sales, retail management, upper management, higher end training. I mean – the list goes on – visual merchandising, marketing, social media marketing, social media content, creating. Literally, the list goes on.”

She continued: “I’ve worked on commission. I’ve worked hourly. I was recently laid off from my job. It was supposed to be a really good paying job. And I’ve applied to over 500 jobs. I had only one interview, didn’t get it. And everything else is just a rejection letter.”

Honestly, how can this be right? This is a problem and if it’s affecting y’all, we need to be raising this!

She continued: “I have a good resume. I have a good cover letter. I have great experience. I’m actually a really valuable worker and I know that. I know my worth in the workplace. And I can’t get a job. Now I can get a job for $18 an hour. But $18 an hour, in this economy, doesn’t cut it. I need to be making at least $70,000 a year. And that’s not even to be living lavish. That’s to be surviving. So, if I with 10 years of experience and all those things I said, can’t get a job, how I’m supposed to get on? Asking for a friend.”

All I can say, is I really hope a great employer, who pays fairly sees this post and contacts this amazing young woman!

Here’s the full vital clip:

@anna.woood

the job market right now is bleak 💔 #jobhunt #millennial #economy

♬ Sad and lonely – MoppySound

Here’s what y’all thought of this really unfair position:

This poster thinks we’re already in a silent depression but we don’t even know it!

Yikes…

And this!

To all of you trying to find a job…. keep trying! You can do it!

