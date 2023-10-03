‘The reason I checked out early was purely accidental.’ This Man Clocked Out A Second Early And Lost An Entire Hour’s Pay
by Trisha Leigh
I don’t think anyone assumes all employers are out there trying to do the best they can for their people, but even I was a bit surprised at this post.
OP used to work for a company that simply added up hours at the end of the week/pay period and paid employees accordingly (rounding down or up).
Such a broken system where if I clock out seconds early I don’t get my full pay for the hour.
The old place I worked just added up the hours at the end of the week and paid you accordingly.
After he clocked out a min
My new colleague told me even if you clock out seconds early (like I did) you lose the full hours worth of pay.
The reason I checked out early was purely accidental, but equally I come in a few mins early and leave a few mins late most days so I thought I would be covered (If it worked like my old job)
In fact, he lost an entire hour’s pay – something he’s not going to scream about, but something that irked him nonetheless.
I won’t lose sleep over an hours pay (though I was angry in the moment) but it’s the fact I wasn’t told how the system worked.
Reddit is not going to love this!
The top comment warns that hospitals used to work the same way.
As do jails, apparently.
Gotta keep your eye on America, y’all.
You can bet it doesn’t work that way.
But not every employer is horrible.
I would be mad, y’all.
I’m not even going to lie about it.
