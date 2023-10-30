‘The restaurant industry is one of the most dysfunctional places.’ This Bartender Says The Dishwasher At His Restaurant Has Never Actually Been Paid
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve ever worked in a restaurant, you know how hard it can be to find good workers and dishwashers are no exception!
A bartender named Davey told a pretty wild story on TikTok about what happened at his restaurant with a particular dishwasher.
Davey said he came back to work from a vacation and, when he noticed the new dishwasher, Baybay, another employee named Coffee said Baybay had been hired.
He said that Baybay and Coffee turned out to be a “winning dishwashing team.”
And he added, “That dish pit has never moved more smoothly.”
Davey said everyone was happy with Baybay…but no one actually knew where he can from or how he got hired.
Well, it turned out that Coffee had hired Baybay to wash dishes and never ran it by anyone so Baybay had been working and hadn’t been paid.
Davey said that Baybay was officially hired and things went swimmingly until the new dishwasher was fired for doing drugs and for threatening an actor named Anthony Mackie.
Davey said, “The restaurant industry is one of the most dysfunctional places.”
Ain’t that the truth!
Check out what this guy had to say.
@daveyfrancis
How does one get a job, but not get hired? Good dishwashers are hard to find, but ive never seen it done better than Coffee and Baybay. They were the undisputed, universal champions of the dish pit. #bartender#bartenderstories#serviceindustry#dishwasher#storytime
This is quite a story!
You never know what’s gonna happen behind the scenes at a restaurant…