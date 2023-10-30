‘I just had my manager come and beg me to help.’ Man Is Denied Promotion Because He Tries To Be The “Hero” Too Much, So He Adopts A New Catchphrase
Did you ever read the short Bartleby: The Scrivener by Herman Melville?
It’s about a worker who basically decides to throw in the towel and respond to every request at his job with “I would prefer not to.”
Well, this story really reminded me of that!
And I think you’ll see why in a moment…
The person who wrote this story started out talking about how they were rejected for a promotion at their job.
My new catchphrase is “Not my Job.”
So I got turned down for a promotion recently. I was told that I get distracted too easily and don’t focus on my job.
I got told that I need to stop trying to run in to be a hero if I ever want to be considered for a promotion. I was told that I need to work as directed. So for context I have been doing my bosses work for him. ‘
When things at work get backed up I will jump in to get things back in order quickly.
But they decided that they didn’t really feel like going the extra mile anymore…
My job has fairly specific jobs where we aren’t supposed to change positions and we are to work as directed. I have gone to help out those outside of my job repeatedly since being hired. My direct supervisor and manager loves it when I go to help out. Well that all stopped now. I even had the big boss try to tell me to help out a section that’s outside my job description.
My new catch phrase is “Not my Job”. I had the bosses tell me that I am to do as instructed. I instead go to the union and get paid and extra to work in a different section.
This has been the new trend for the past couple months.
And it’s all about the contract for this worker.
And today it all hit a head.
They have only 1 person in receiving for a 4 man crew. I work outbound.
They cannot force me to work receiving based on the contract.
Now the bosses are working in there and grievance is being filed.
The bosses have stopped working and receiving is completely backed up.
And they keep using that familiar refrain…
I just had my manager come and beg me to help.
I told him “not my job. I need to remain focused on my job and not try to be a hero”.
Work has ground to a halt and the steward is demanding triple rate for anyone moved to receiving since management decided to work.
Let’s see how this goes.
