‘This is the greatest life hack this app has ever shown me!’ A Person Shared A Hack For Getting Unlimited Popcorn Butter At Movie Theaters And People Love It
by Matthew Gilligan
I, for one, am ecstatic that people are going to the movies again in droves because I still believe that catching a flick is one of the best things you can do with your family and friends.
And a bonus to going to the movies is THE SNACKS.
But can the snack situation at the theater be improved?
A TikTokker named Britt shared a video and showed viewers a hack for getting unlimited popcorn butter at the cinema…and who doesn’t want that, right?
In the video, Britt pulls out a small spray bottle at the self-serve station at a movie theater and fills it up with butter. Britt then proceeds to spray the butter on the popcorn.
As far as we can tell, there are no rules against this in movie theaters, so why not let the butter fly!
Just be sure to clean out your spray bottle before you head to the theater AND remember to secure the top on that thing because no one wants a disaster to take place.
Let’s see what this hack is all about.
@satanic_yeti
Movie theater life hack . #lifehacks #movies #lifehackvideo #fyp #foryou #popcorn #thenun2 #thenun #movietheater #hacksoflife #viral
Here’s how folks responded.
One person said this is the best hack they’ve ever seen on TikTok.
Another TikTokker has their own butter hack.
And this viewer said things have changed at their local theater.
Definitely have to try this the next time I go to the movies!