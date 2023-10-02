‘This was so painful to watch.’ A College Student Failed A Pop History Quiz That Her Friends Gave Her
by Matthew Gilligan
Oh, boy, this doesn’t look good…
I’m not saying everyone has to be a history whiz, but I feel like Americans who are going to college should at least have a basic grasp of the history of our country…but what do I know?
A college student named Madison posted a video on TikTok showing what went down when she gave her friend Gracie a little history quiz…and let’s just say that it didn’t go too well.
Gracie answered correctly when she was asked who the first President of the U.S. was, but then things got dicey.
Gracie was asked what war freed the slaves…and her answer was “Cold War.”
Ouch.
Gracie did nail a few right answers but there were still some other glaring false answers.
For example: Italy, North Dakota, and South Dakota all being continents.
Yikes!
Gracie was also convinced that a U.S. President invented the light bulb, but she just couldn’t come up with the name…
FYI, Edison was never President…I hope you already know that.
The future doesn’t look too bright, my friends.
Sad!
Take a look at the video:
@maddieeeggg
a big thank you to the american education system!
In an equally hilarious follow-up, Gracie wore her answers on her sleeves as she proudly stood by the impromptu comedy act she was able to achieve with her friends.
Unfortunately, she had one more US history slip-up when she was asked what the capital of her home state of Idaho was and Gracie boldly answered that they didn’t have one.
For the record, the girls currently attend Boise State University.
@maddieeeggg
Replying to @sammmartt we go to boise state everyone!!!
Here’s what people had to say.
One viewer stated the obvious.
Another TikTokker said you shouldn’t blame our nation’s education system for this.
And one person thinks she’s kidding.
She must be kidding, right?
Somebody has to crack a few more books…