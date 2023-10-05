October 5, 2023 at 3:24 pm

‘This website has all the right information out there, including how much we make.’ A Woman Talked About How Potential Employers Can Find Out About Your Work History

If you’ve ever been paranoid about how much potential employers dig into your work history, a video posted by a TikTokker named Morgan won’t do anything to set your mind at ease.

In her video, Morgan said, “If you’re someone that is currently looking for a job while you have a job, or you’re just somebody that’s wanting to add a second job, and you don’t want your first job to find out about it, keep watching this.”

Morgan talked to viewers about a website called The Work Number that allows employers to find out about the job history and income history of workers.

She said, “I recently discovered that this website has all the right information out there, including how much we make, how long we’ve been at our current job. Y’all need to go on there and check it out.”

Morgan then offered some advice to viewers and said, “If everything is cool and you want that information out in the public for when an employer is doing an investigation on you, cool. If you don’t want them to have that information, what you’ll need to do is go to the ‘freeze data’ option.”

Good to know…

The ‘freeze data’ option is free and means that employers won’t be able to view any of your employment data.

Morgan said, “Of course, with freezing, there is a con. The biggest con is if you are trying to apply for new employment and they can’t verify this information, they may ask you for proof, including a pay stub or something like that.”

She then added, “But nonetheless, they won’t have access to all of this information. You’ll kind of be in control of that.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person doesn’t understand how this is even allowed.

Another individual was thankful for the heads-up.

And one TikTok user doesn’t understand why people hiring for jobs even care about this kind of stuff.

Always make sure to take care of your best interests. Nobody is going to do it but you.

