‘There’s not one employee in the store.’ Video Shows Abandoned Dollar Tree With Tons Of Customers In It
by Laura Lynott
This woman has posted a video reminiscent of a supermarket in an actual zombie apocalypse!
She and other customers couldn’t get served in a Dollar Tree store no matter how hard they tried because the place was deserted of staff.
@recovertogether22 told her followers: “We’ve been standing in line for 10 minutes. We went through the store. There’s not one employee in the store.
“There’s a line for everyone to check out and no employee in sight. The office door’s wide open and nobody can check out.”
“I think somebody’s walked off the job… So yah Dollar Tree, I’d like to pay for my stuff. But there’s not an employee in your building,” she continued.
The woman walked up to the office and saw it was empty.
She said: “Look, wide open and nobody’s here.”
The shopper ended her post saying: “This is crazy, wow!”
The robots wouldn’t let this happen, right? But then again, humans do need jobs!
Here’s what people thought of the ghost store:
Some folks think they’d have treated themselves to their goods for free!
Another poster says this store looked like it was giving items away!
The post creator updated with what seemed to have been a staff error!
Hello? Anybody there?
Hello!?!?