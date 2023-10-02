Walmart Shopper Always Gives 1-Star Reviews At The Self Checkout, But Some People Are Wondering Why Self Checkout Even Has Ratings
by Laura Lynott
This shopper literally goes out of her way to give Walmart one star reviews!
But why?
Well, she just doesn’t like the store! We don’t know why she’s shopping there but she doesn’t like it!
She told followers she gave a one star review every time she shopped, “because I hate Walmart.”
But staff and former staff didn’t seem to care!
They responded and said the points system was only there to boost bosses’ wages anyhow!
Maybe this woman’s started a mini revolution without knowing it!
Here’s the full clip:
@giannatorres57
Does anyone else do this? 😂 #walmart #walmartsucks😂👎🏼 #funny #funnyvideos #funnyy #tiktokindia #tiktoker #fyp #fy #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #fypdongggggggg #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #foryoupage❤️❤️ #foryoupageofficiall
And here’s what folks thought of the one star reviews!
Like we said… bonuses only go to bosses…
Does the star system even make sense for a self check out? Hmmm…
And it sounds like people are just fed up with Walmart.
It must suck working at this place.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · business, employment, management, managers, tiktok, top, video, viral, walmart