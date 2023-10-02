October 2, 2023 at 11:37 am

Walmart Shopper Always Gives 1-Star Reviews At The Self Checkout, But Some People Are Wondering Why Self Checkout Even Has Ratings

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@giannatorres57

This shopper literally goes out of her way to give Walmart one star reviews!

But why?

Well, she just doesn’t like the store!  We don’t know why she’s shopping there but she doesn’t like it!

Source: TikTok/@giannatorres57

She told followers she gave a one star review every time she shopped, “because I hate Walmart.”

But staff and former staff didn’t seem to care!

They responded and said the points system was only there to boost bosses’ wages anyhow!

Maybe this woman’s started a mini revolution without knowing it!

Source: TikTok/@giannatorres57

Here’s the full clip:

@giannatorres57

Does anyone else do this? 😂 #walmart #walmartsucks😂👎🏼 #funny #funnyvideos #funnyy #tiktokindia #tiktoker #fyp #fy #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #fypdongggggggg #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #foryoupage❤️❤️ #foryoupageofficiall

♬ original sound – Gianna Torres

And here’s what folks thought of the one star reviews!

Like we said… bonuses only go to bosses…

Source: TikTok/@giannatorres57

Does the star system even make sense for a self check out? Hmmm…

Source: TikTok/@giannatorres57

And it sounds like people are just fed up with Walmart.

Source: TikTok/@giannatorres57

It must suck working at this place.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter