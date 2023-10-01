‘We all spent 45 minutes discussing a crockpot.’ This Is How People 30 And Over Are Partying Differently These Days
It’s time to party!
Wait, what time is it? 9:15?!
I guess the party is over…
Once you get into your thirties, the scenario you just read will probably become more common in your life. Gone will be the days of staying out 2 a.m., getting a few hours of sleep, and heading back into work. You get old and you get lame, people.
That’s how it works.
And a woman named Malena that is clearly now in her thirties knows what this is all about.
She posted a video on TikTok that pretty much sums up what house parties are like once you hit the big 3-0.
In the video, a person can be seen pouring mustard on the floor at a house party while other people watch.
And then, this party gets wild!
Another person fetches a Tineco vacuum and sucks up the mustard from the floor while the other partygoers have their minds blown.
That was epic!
Take a look at the video.
@malenatudi
Time of our lives #fyp #party #30s
And just so you know this wasn’t an isolated incident, a woman named Eve shared a video on TikTok that showed her in the VIP section of a club (really her couch) and then cuts to her wearing a robe and drinking some tea by the time 10:30 p.m. rolled around.
Yup, that about sums it up.
@iamevelynlozano
No more after parties for me! Lol 🙈#partying #icanthanganymore #30sclub #dance #vip #clubbingdaysareover
Here’s what folks had to say about this.
This is wayyyyyy too accurate!