‘We decided to be vindictive this year.’ He Was Ordered To Buy Expensive Gifts For His Nieces And Nephews, So He Got The Most Obnoxious Ones Possible
by Matthew Gilligan
I bet you are just like me and you got all kinds of excited when you read the title of this article.
What’s gonna happen next?!?!
Read on to see how this man maliciously complied when he was ordered to buy expensive gifts for his nieces and nephews.
Start now!
Order me to buy your kids expensive gifts for Christmas? Okay then!
“So my brothers and sisters basically ordered me and my wife to buy their children(our nieces and nephews) expensive gifts for Christmas because, according to them, we were “well off”.
We’re not really, were just financially responsible.
But since they asked for it, and its already on the budget, we decided to be vindictive this year.
So for the most amazing Christmas, our nieces and nephews will each get:
5 tubs of Play Dough – which sticks to everything
5kgs of Multi colored Kinetic Sand – which gets everywhere
5 tubs of gooey slime – see all above
5 packs of easy fill Water Balloons
Age appropriate Nerf gun and safety glass.
This should be a fun Christmas.”
Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.
This person has the right idea!
Another Reddit user offered up some other suggestions.
And this reader bought some drums for their little nephew…I’d like to see how that turns out…
Sounds like they won’t be asked to buy expensive presents anymore…
Well done revenge. 10/10.
