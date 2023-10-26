‘When a table starts asking about IPA’s and lagers.’ Waitresses Admit They Have No Idea What They’re Talking About When Customers Ask About Different Kinds Of Beer
by Matthew Gilligan
Is beer a little bit out of control these days?
I’m talking about how many different varieties folks have to choose from.
But it seems like some people just aren’t up to date on all these beers.
Like the waitresses you’re about to meet: they seemed to not know what the heck was going on with the beer selection at the restaurant where they work.
The women work at St. Louis Bar & Grill in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada and their video caused quite a reaction.
The text overlay on the video reads, “When a table starts asking about IPA’s and lagers but we’re literally just teenage girls.”
The servers in the video lip-sync words spoken by comedian Theo Von saying, “I don’t know what I’m talking about, and I never have. I never really have.”
You’re not alone, ladies!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@stlouisbargrill_freddy
“are they hoppy or hazy?” uhhh uhhh uhhhhhhh 😅#restaurantlife #serverproblems #serverlife #fyp #servertok #foh #work #relatable #stlouisbarandgrill
Here’s what people had to say.
This person said they just used to make it up as they went along.
Another viewer was no help in the beer department.
And this TikTok user said what a lot of us are thinking…
Stick with the watery domestic beers and you’ll be just fine!
Forget about all the other stuff!