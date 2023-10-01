‘They should not be this good.’ Whole Foods Cafe Worker Shows How To Make “Brown Butter Cookie” Lattes And It’s Very Familiar
by Laura Lynott
Everyone’s dying to get their hands on those viral Whole Foods brown butter cookies lattes!
But here’s the thing – they’re actually SUPER cheap to make AND wait for the spoiler!
The lattes DON’T contain cookies, or butter and they don’t contain chocolate!!! WHAT?!
A Whole Foods barista gives us the drop on what’s in those viral lattes.
“It is just pumpkin syrup and caramel syrup combined and it makes a brown butter taste. So there’s nothing special,” the barista reveals.
But, she adds, this drink is just really “good and it’s extremely cheap.”
The barista lets slip that one of the key ingredients could be “Our espresso beans,” which she says are “amazing.”
“Like, they should not be this good for a grocery store…. I think that’s why it went viral and it’s so inexpensive.”
Awesome! We like cheap!
She even reveals that her own coffee at the store costs just $5.25 WITH oat milk. And normally the same coffee is $7 or $8 when she goes to a regular coffee shop.
“One other thing I need to say it’s not called the brown butter chocolate chip cookie latte. It’s called brown butter cookie latte,” she said.
Right, y’all – minds have just been blown!
“So there’s no chocolate, it’s literally just the caramel and the pumpkin combined,” she said. Okay, can you send us a cup now please!
Watch the full video here:
@madeline.elyse98
ok i’m finally spilling the tea on the viral whole foods brown butter cookie latte #brownbuttercookie #brownbuttercookielatte #wholefoodsmarket #wholefoodsfinds #wholefoodscoffee #allegrocoffee #brownbutter
Here’s what coffee lovers thought.
Some didn’t even realize that Whole Foods had a coffee bar…
One was confused on why they couldn’t taste any cookie….
While another showed love for the barista herself!
Go girl!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · business, food, psl, pumpkin spice latte, tiktok, top, video, viral, whole foods