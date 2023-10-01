October 1, 2023 at 6:22 am

‘They should not be this good.’ Whole Foods Cafe Worker Shows How To Make “Brown Butter Cookie” Lattes And It’s Very Familiar

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@madeline.elyse98

Everyone’s dying to get their hands on those viral Whole Foods brown butter cookies lattes!

But here’s the thing – they’re actually SUPER cheap to make AND wait for the spoiler!

Cookie 1 They should not be this good. Whole Foods Cafe Worker Shows How To Make Brown Butter Cookie Lattes And Its Very Familiar

PHOTO CREDIT: TIKTOK

The lattes DON’T contain cookies, or butter and they don’t contain chocolate!!! WHAT?!

A Whole Foods barista gives us the drop on what’s in those viral lattes.

Cookie 3 They should not be this good. Whole Foods Cafe Worker Shows How To Make Brown Butter Cookie Lattes And Its Very Familiar

PHOTO CREDIT: TIKTOK

“It is just pumpkin syrup and caramel syrup combined and it makes a brown butter taste.  So there’s nothing special,” the barista reveals.

But, she adds, this drink is just really “good and it’s extremely cheap.”

The barista lets slip that one of the key ingredients could be “Our espresso beans,” which she says are “amazing.”

“Like, they should not be this good for a grocery store…. I think that’s why it went viral and it’s so inexpensive.”

Awesome! We like cheap!

Cookie 2 They should not be this good. Whole Foods Cafe Worker Shows How To Make Brown Butter Cookie Lattes And Its Very Familiar

PHOTO CREDIT: TIKTOK

She even reveals that her own coffee at the store costs just $5.25  WITH oat milk.  And normally the same coffee is $7 or $8 when she goes to a regular coffee shop.

“One other thing I need to say it’s not called the brown butter chocolate chip cookie latte.  It’s called brown butter cookie latte,” she said.

Right, y’all – minds have just been blown!

“So there’s no chocolate, it’s literally just the caramel and the pumpkin combined,” she said.  Okay, can you send us a cup now please!

Watch the full video here:

@madeline.elyse98

ok i’m finally spilling the tea on the viral whole foods brown butter cookie latte #brownbuttercookie #brownbuttercookielatte #wholefoodsmarket #wholefoodsfinds #wholefoodscoffee #allegrocoffee #brownbutter

♬ original sound – madeline elyse

Here’s what coffee lovers thought.

Some didn’t even realize that Whole Foods had a coffee bar…

Source: TikTok/@madeline.elyse98

One was confused on why they couldn’t taste any cookie….

Source: TikTok/@madeline.elyse98

While another showed love for the barista herself!

Source: TikTok/@madeline.elyse98

Go girl!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter