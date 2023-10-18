‘Why do I have to buy supplies for the classroom?’ A Mom Said Her Son Got Bad Grades For Not Bringing School Supplies For His Whole Class
by Matthew Gilligan
A mother named Shanitta posted a viral TikTok video where she talked to viewers about the conundrum she’s dealing with when it comes to her son’s school.
She said that her son recently received a big, fat zero on his report card for not bringing school supplies such as Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, pencils, and other things in for his entire classroom.
Shanitta said that her son brought his own school supplies for himself but was told that he’d be given a zero if he didn’t bring in classroom supplies.
She said she emailed the teacher and told her that she disagreed with the policy.
The teacher responded and said that she was happy to hear from parents who are involved and she would update her son’s grades.
Shanitta then said, “But she didn’t say nothing about the fact that I said we shouldn’t have to supply your class with supplies. So I emailed the principal because I just, I might be extra, but I just want to see what’s going on. Why do I have to buy supplies for the classroom?”
Good question…
Check out what she had to say.
Shanitta posted a follow-up video and said that she ended up receiving an apology phone call from the school’s principal.
Why can’t we fund these schools and not put the pressure on the teachers?
This is such a bad system.