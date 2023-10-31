‘Why would you set up where you cannot check in after 10 pm?’ An Airbnb Host Demanded ID From A Woman Who Tried To Check In Late
Them’s the rules!
And if you break ’em, you might be outta luck.
That’s the situation a TikTokker named Tenille found herself in when she tried to check into an Airbnb rental after the allotted check-in time. Since she showed up 30 minutes past the deadline and it was 10:30 pm, the Airbnb host asked to see her ID.
Tenille said she booked the rental the night she wanted to check in after 10 pm. A short while later, she received a message from the Airbnb host who told her that he wanted to meet her so he could check her ID.
Tenille said the man was rude and said to her, “I’m doing you a favor by checking you in. Check-in cut off at 10 p.m. I make 500 bucks. It’s really nothing to me.”
Tenille asked him why there wasn’t a keyless entry and the man simply said “See you tomorrow” and hung up on her.
Tenille called the host back and the man then told her he changed his mind and moved the check-in time to 2 pm the following day.
She tried to cancel the booking because she had already spent the money on the Airbnb and she had nowhere to stay, but the host refused. Tenille ended up booking a hotel room.
Replying to @kellb airbnb horror story AGAIN????? Im actually crying real tear right now
Tenille posted a follow-up video and explained the situation further. She said, “It was 10 p.m. at night and I needed to book an Airbnb because I don’t love hotels. I didn’t know I needed somewhere to stay, and that’s why they have stuff called ‘auto book.’”
She called the Airbnb host a “scammer” and said that he eventually agreed to meet up with her but then canceled so she decided to get in touch with Airbnb.
The host contradicted everything she said to Airbnb but he eventually agreed to cancel her booking and give her a full refund.
Tenille said, “Why would you set up where you cannot check in after 10 pm but you can book at 10 pm? Oh, it’s called a ‘scam.’”
@prettybully23
Replying to @kristalkatt81 #greenscreensticker I got my money back!!!!!! Thank you @airbnb and lmk if yall want me to expose those shady airbnb hosts!!!!!!
