‘Women on the internet are better than the FBI.’ She Stumbled Upon the Wedding Website Of The Guy She Was Dating, So She Put Him On Blast
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, I bet she didn’t see that one coming…
A woman named Ellen shared a video to TikTok where she talked to viewers about what happened when she discovered what a guy she’d been seeing was really up to.
It turns out that the guy she’d been dating was actually set to be married and she came across his wedding website.
Ellen said that she found the website on Google so maybe she became suspicious and decided to find out what was going on.
She said she found his page on the wedding website Zola and the video’s caption reads, “men are trash.”
Ouch…
Here’s what she had to say.
@ellenelizsmith
men are trash #zola #weddingfail #datingfail #theaudacity
Ellen posted a follow-up video and showed viewers some of the text messages that this lying guy sent to her.
@ellenelizsmith
i did hang up #weddingtok #datingindallas #breakuptiktok #audacity
And here’s how folks responded.
One viewer had a similar experience.
Another individual also had to deal with some of this BS.
And this TikTokker said that women on the Internet sure know how to sleuth.
This guy was caught dead to rights.
What a loser!