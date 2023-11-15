A Contractor Refused To Hand Over His Phone. So The Workers Walk Out And The Company Loses A Ton Of Money.
by Matthew Gilligan
I understand certain types of jobs not allowing employees to have phones because of top-secret and confidential information, but the person who wrote this story on Reddit was in a position where they really needed their phone on the job, so you can understand why they got upset and had to prove a point.
They explained that they were working as a contractor.
Company doesn’t allow me to have my phone, so I cost them 100k+.
“I have worked in warehouses for years, a few years back i was a contractor.
Companies would hire us and bring in 20+ people for a few weeks when they desperately needed help. I was a shift lead, usually the highest person on site and needed to talk to my boss regularly throughout the day on a company phone.
There was a policy in place, but they believed they were the exception.
One warehouse had a policy where only managers could have their phone on the floor, and technically i wasnt a manager. Everyone under me was instructed to leave them in their car or a locker. However i needed mine.
One day i was talking on the phone to my boss and one of the managers for the company we were working for say me and demanded i hand him my phone, and i refused. He then threatened to kick me out, so i rounded up all my workers and said we are taking a break.
It was time to call the boss to see what he had to say.
We all go outside, and i tell my boss what happened. He comes to the site instantly and starts talking to their boss and tells him i need my phone on the floor, but since i dont have manager in my title they refuse.
And the boss decided to take a stand…and it cost this company a pretty penny, to say the least!
So my boss decided i cant do my job, so nobody under me can do theirs either. The end of the day the other company is mad we didnt get any work done, and decides to cancel our contract, which cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars because its written in the contract that they will have to pay to send us home before the original end date.
We all still got paid, and got 2 weeks off before having to go somewhere else.”
Check out what Reddit users had to say about this.
One reader worked for a company that handled things very differently.
This Reddit user asked a good question…
Another individual said they’ll never go back to a company like this.
One Reddit user said only certain places have good reasons for phone bans.
And this person said everybody won in this story!
That’s how it’s done, folks!
Now, that was impressive!
