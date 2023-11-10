Phone Company Wouldn’t Correct A Mistake On A Bill, So This Married Couple Taught Them A Lesson In Spelling
by Matthew Gilligan
It feels so good to get one over on a big company that tries to screw you over!
And this story will give you ALL THE FEELS.
It all started with a simple phone bill…
Won’t let me correct a spelling mistake? Good luck getting me to pay.
This was a good many years ago now. My husband’s phone bill had a spelling mistake. Never really paid any attention to it. Never really caused any issues. Until it did of course.
The mistake was simple. Think ‘Rod William’ instead of ‘Rod Williams’ type simple.
Things got complicated with the phone company.
One day we moved states and put in for mail redirection. Now, where I am from, mail redirections have to be EXACT, so the bill never got forwarded. And in all that goes along with moving, it didn’t even cross our minds that the bill hadn’t arrived or been paid. And then inevitably the phone got cut off.
Seemed like it would be an easy fix, right?
Once we realised, we were all set to fix it up. Pay the bill. Change our address etc. But no, can’t be that simple.
You see, to change the spelling mistake, we needed to provide proof of my husbands correct name. But for any name change, they need name change documents such as a wedding certificate or other official name change document, which he doesn’t have as it is not a name change – just a spelling mistake.
For some reason, his licence or passport was not good enough evidence.
We ask what we can do to get this fixed up and they offer no help or resolution.
Just stonewalling that there is no possible way to fix the incorrect spelling.
So they decided they were going to STICK IT to the company.
Ok, cool. At this point we were cranky. Not going to help us with what should be a simple fix? We won’t pay the bill, we told them.
They respond with details of the contract and our obligations, debt collectors, etc.
We simply replied, but who are you going to go after?
And then it was time for the big reveal!
They replied, ‘you of course’.
My husband, looking comically confused, said ‘But my name is not Rod William and I am not going to pay HIS bill. Good luck finding him. If you happen to send me my own bill though, I would be happy to pay that.’
Shocked face and oh look, spelling mistake gets corrected immediately.
