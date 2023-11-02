‘This lady picked on me for no apparent reason.’ School Janitor Said He Was Forced To Resign For Leaving His Shift 8 Minutes Early
by Matthew Gilligan
Eight minutes early?
That doesn’t seem like a very big deal to me!
But a former middle school janitor named Jonathan was the focus of a viral TikTok video that got a lot of folks talking because he was fired from his job for leaving his shift eight minutes early.
The video shows Jonathan in his boss’s office and let’s just say that the exchange between the two didn’t go very well.
“So, um, what are your hours?” asked a woman in the video, who appeared to be engaging in a sit-down conversation with the janitor.
The video appeared to be secretly recorded and Jonathan and his boss got into it because he left work early.
Jonathan tried to explain himself but his boss just wasn’t having it.
Jonathan tried to defend himself and he told his boss that he showed up early that day to help firefighters get into the school, so he decided to leave early.
His boss could not see his side of the story and said, “If they don’t have a key, the building does not open until 6:30.”
The boss then said, “You don’t adjust your hours just because you feel like it.”
Jonathan remained respectful during the meeting but he finally said to her that he felt like he was being harassed.
Check out his video.
Jonathan holley was forced to resign as a janitor at Webb bridge middle school for leaving work 8 min early
In a follow-up video, Jonathan told viewers that he was forced to resign from his position and his applications for other jobs in the school system have been denied.
Check out what else he had to say about this situation.
Jonathan holley resigned in May 2016 due to ongoing issues with Susan Opferman. He shared that he had struggled to find another job since leaving the school. He claimed that an HR representative named Patty informed him he could no longer work for Fulton County. He currently drives for Uber. Susan Opferman resigned from the school. She has remained out of the public eye and refrained from interacting with the media since 2017.
Let’s hope this guy finds a better job ASAP!
Good luck to him!