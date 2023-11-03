A Texas Roadhouse Customer Shared What Happened When She Ordered A Whole Lot of Butter
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve been hearing quite a bit about the butter at Texas Roadhouse lately and all I can say is…”it’s just butter, what’s the big deal?”
But the stories keep on coming and here’s another one!
A Texas Roadhouse customer named Corey posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she accidentally ordered full-sized tubs of butter from the restaurant instead of small to-go containers.
And it was quite a lot of butter!
Corey said, “This Roadhouse butter—the container that normally comes with the butter. I got a bunch because I thought, ‘oh, this is going to be small.’ No, turns out they’re fricking huge.”
And then…the reveal!
Corey panned her camera over to show viewers just how big those tubs of butter were.
Good thing she’s a butter lover…
Take a look at the video.
@corkyo
i love the butter, soooo #winisawin @Texas Roadhouse #texasroadhouse #anniversarydinner #cinnimon #food #fyp #tiktok
And here’s how people reacted.
This person is a HUGE fan of butter.
Another individual said this will last for a week if it’s done the right way.
And this person, who works there, shared a wild statistic!
Is this a bit over the top?
It depends on who you ask…
