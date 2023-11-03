November 3, 2023 at 7:20 am

A Texas Roadhouse Customer Shared What Happened When She Ordered A Whole Lot of Butter

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@corkyo,Wikimedia Commons

I’ve been hearing quite a bit about the butter at Texas Roadhouse lately and all I can say is…”it’s just butter, what’s the big deal?”

But the stories keep on coming and here’s another one!

A Texas Roadhouse customer named Corey posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she accidentally ordered full-sized tubs of butter from the restaurant instead of small to-go containers.

And it was quite a lot of butter!

Source: TikTok/@corkyo

Corey said, “This Roadhouse butter—the container that normally comes with the butter. I got a bunch because I thought, ‘oh, this is going to be small.’ No, turns out they’re fricking huge.”

Source: TikTok/@corkyo

And then…the reveal!

Corey panned her camera over to show viewers just how big those tubs of butter were.

Good thing she’s a butter lover…

Source: TikTok/@corkyo

Take a look at the video.

@corkyo

i love the butter, soooo #winisawin @Texas Roadhouse #texasroadhouse #anniversarydinner #cinnimon #food #fyp #tiktok

♬ original sound – Corky O

And here’s how people reacted.

This person is a HUGE fan of butter.

Source: TikTok/@corkyo

Another individual said this will last for a week if it’s done the right way.

Source: TikTok/@corkyo

And this person, who works there, shared a wild statistic!

Source: TikTok/@corkyo

Is this a bit over the top?

It depends on who you ask…

