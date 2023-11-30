‘I gave them a $400 tip.’ A Woman Spent A Whopping 8 Hours At A Fogo de Chao Buffet
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve you’ve never seen any of the videos that the woman you’re about to meet posts, then let me tell you that you are in for a treat!
Her name is Madison and she specializes in spending LOTS of time at buffets…like hours upon hours…
And in this viral TikTok video, she found herself at a Fogo de Chao Brazilian steakhouse restaurant to see how far she could push the limits at the eatery’s $50 all-you-can-eat buffet.
Madison powered through dish after dish and feasted on all kinds of goodies.
The waitstaff was accommodating and told her she could stay as long as she wanted.
Madison ended up staying for over eight hours and when she asked for her check, she was told that her meal was comped.
Wow!
She said, “I gave them a $400 tip because we’re besties now. That was the best eight hours and forty minutes of my entire life, at Fogo de Chao.”
Check out her video.
@ugh_madison
I cant belive this happened!!! I would’ve never expected this ending 😭 #fogodechao #buffet
And here’s what people had to say.
One person wants to spend the night there.
Not a bad idea!
This viewer was concerned about one part of the video.
And this person is penciling in this place on their next vacation.
She’s good at what she does!
There’s no denying that!
