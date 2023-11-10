November 10, 2023 at 2:04 am

‘After five hours you put your baby online?’ Woman Questions If People Have Kids Just For Online Content After Seeing Posts With Premature Babies

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@whomamagonacheckme2

We’ve all seen them. Those influencers who have kids and post about them constantly.

The question is… did they have kids and then decide to make a lot of content… or did they have kids so they could make a bunch of content?

I think we all know the answer to that, but @whomamagonacheckme2 recently told her followers: “I’ve never seen a family vlogger that wasn’t abusing the kids behind the scenes. A NICU baby first day out you’re holding them like this above the hard ground…”



She was referring to a video online of a new dad holding his new premature baby in a precarious way while out shopping.



But in a general message to those parent vloggers, she adds: “What are you doing behind the cameras? I’m convinced the lot of y’all had kids just for content.”

She then moved on to a woman online who filmed her baby five hours after she gave birth. “After five hours you put your baby online?” she said.

Later she added: “If I had a kid, which I won’t? Y’all would never see it. Never…”



Here’s what folks thought about vlogger parents:

This is a normal reaction of course.



Good momma bear!



Aww being a new mom’s hard.



Yeah… parents need to take a breather before they put their kids online.

After all… the kids have no control over this and might not like it later on in life.

But I guess that’s just the world we live in, right?

