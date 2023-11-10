‘After five hours you put your baby online?’ Woman Questions If People Have Kids Just For Online Content After Seeing Posts With Premature Babies
by Laura Lynott
We’ve all seen them. Those influencers who have kids and post about them constantly.
The question is… did they have kids and then decide to make a lot of content… or did they have kids so they could make a bunch of content?
I think we all know the answer to that, but @whomamagonacheckme2 recently told her followers: “I’ve never seen a family vlogger that wasn’t abusing the kids behind the scenes. A NICU baby first day out you’re holding them like this above the hard ground…”
She was referring to a video online of a new dad holding his new premature baby in a precarious way while out shopping.
But in a general message to those parent vloggers, she adds: “What are you doing behind the cameras? I’m convinced the lot of y’all had kids just for content.”
She then moved on to a woman online who filmed her baby five hours after she gave birth. “After five hours you put your baby online?” she said.
Later she added: “If I had a kid, which I won’t? Y’all would never see it. Never…”
Watch the full clip here:
@whomamagonecheckme2
FMAILY VLOGGERS MUST BE STOPPED #familyvloggers #newborn #nicu #momtok #dadtok #premie #8passengers #childendangermentawareness #awareness #usa #america
Yeah… parents need to take a breather before they put their kids online.
After all… the kids have no control over this and might not like it later on in life.
But I guess that’s just the world we live in, right?